U.S. Considering Refugee Status for Hondurans - NYTimes.com

Hoping to stem the recent surge of migrants at the Southwest border, the Obama administration is considering whether to allow hundreds of minors and young adults from Honduras into the United States without making the dangerous trek through Mexico, according to a draft of the proposal. If approved, the plan would direct the government to screen thousands of children and youths in Honduras to see if they can enter the United States as refugees or on emergency humanitarian grounds.

Well, Isn't that grand....once again, the Dems and obama want to be the head coyotes!

At nearly 18 Trillion dollars in debt, how are we going to take care of them?

And that is going to stem the tide how? It will just make the situation worse...

OMW, how can people be so stupid? Oh wait, this is about handing out goodies and getting a future Dem voter block...