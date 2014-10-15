White House pool reporters test own news distribution system - The Washington Post

White House journalists are creating an alternative system for distributing their media “pool” reports in response to the Obama administration’s involvement in approving and disapproving certain content in official reports.

state controlled media, anyone?

A small group of reporters initiated an online forum this month in which they shared “pool” information among themselves, without White House involvement.

Good for them!

The pool journalists, however, must submit their reports to the White House press office, which distributes them via e-mail to hundreds of news organizations and others. The White House maintains the list of recipients.

Reporters have complained that the Obama White House exploits its role as distributor to demand changes in pool reports and that the press office has delayed or refused to distribute some reports until they are amended to officials’ satisfaction.