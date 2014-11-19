Obama's royal flip-flop on using executive action on illegal immigration - The Washington Post

The flip flopper in chief...

Then:

There is a path to get this done and that is through Congress.

and:

With respect to the notion that I can just suspend deportations through executive order, that’s just not the case, because there are laws on the books that Congress has passed — and I know that everybody here at Bell is studying hard so you know that we’ve got three branches of government. Congress passes the law. The executive branch’s job is to enforce and implement those laws. And then the judiciary has to interpret the laws. There are enough laws on the books by Congress that are very clear in terms of how we have to enforce our immigration system that for me to simply through executive order ignore those congressional mandates would not conform with my appropriate role as President.

and now:

“Well, actually, my position hasn’t changed.”

–President Obama, news conference at conclusion of G20 summit, Brisbane, Australia, Nov. 16, 2014

Well, actually it has.

Politicians generally hate to say they have changed their minds about something. With President Obama poised to take executive action to address immigration, perhaps as early as this week, he was challenged by a reporter to explain why he believed he could take this action now, after years of saying his hands were tied. The president responded with a Pinocchio-laden straw man, saying that the questions had a distinct focus: “their interest was in me, through executive action, duplicating the legislation that was stalled in Congress.” The president has certainly been consistent on this issue—until he saw that the path through Congress was blocked. Previously he said that was not possible, using evocative language that he is not a “king” or “the emperor.” Apparently he’s changed his mind. The president earns an upside-down Pinocchio for his flip-flop.

Wow, the Washington Post, no less....the emperor has been fully exposed...he was against it before he was for it.