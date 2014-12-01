Ponzi: Treasury Issues $1T in New Debt in 8 Weeks—To Pay Old Debt | CNS News

During those eight weeks, Treasury took in $341,591,000,000 in revenues. That was a record for the period between Oct. 1 and Nov. 25. But that record $341,591,000,000 in revenues was not enough to finance ongoing government spending let alone pay off old debt that matured.

nice to see that our taxes are increasing under obama....told ya.

The only way the Treasury could handle the $942,103,000,000 in old debt that matured during the period plus finance the new deficit spending the government engaged in was to roll over the old debt into new debt and issue enough additional new debt to cover the new deficit spending.

what? I thought obama cut out the deficit spending to hear the libs talk...hmmm. Guess not.

This mode of financing the federal government resembles what the Securities and Exchange Commission calls a Ponzi scheme. “A Ponzi scheme," says the Securities and Exchange Commission, “is an investment fraud that involves the payment of purported returns to existing investors from funds contributed by new investors,” says the Securities and Exchange Commission. “With little or no legitimate earnings, the schemes require a consistent flow of money from new investors to continue,” explains the SEC. “Ponzi schemes tend to collapse when it becomes difficult to recruit new investors or when a large number of investors ask to cash out.”

taxpayers are the unwilling investors...

The continual rolling over of these short-term, low-interest bills helped drive over the $1-trillion mark the new debt the Treasury had to issue in the first eight weeks of this fiscal year. The Treasury has taken out what amounts to an adjustable-rate mortgage on our ever-growing national debt. If the Treasury were forced to convert the $1.4 trillion in short-term bills (on which it now pays an average interest rate of 0.056 percent) into 30-year bonds at the average rate it is now paying on such bonds (4.919 percent) the interest on that $1.4 trillion in debt would increase 88-fold.

Yup, but according to obama and the dems, our economy is doing great because we just get a new credit card from China and paid our debt with that....and we know what obama thought about tat back in 2008:

The problem is, is that the way Bush has done it over the last eight years is to take out a credit card from the Bank of China in the name of our children, driving up our national debt from $5 trillion for the first 42 presidents – #43 added $4 trillion by his lonesome, so that we now have over $9 trillion of debt that we are going to have to pay back — $30,000 for every man, woman and child. That’s irresponsible. It’s unpatriotic.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kuTG19Cu_Q

Seems he doesn't have a problem with that now, does he? And we are paying more in taxes, debt is rising (7 Trillion under him).

And that is $56,000 for every man, woman, and child under his regime...almost DOUBLE when he complained about Bush...and he has two years left...

It's just as "irresponsible and unpatriotic" under obama as it was under Bush, and actually even more so since he campaigned against the very thing he is now doing in worp speed !!