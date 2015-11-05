Man Who Wounded 4 In Stabbing Attack At UC Merced Identified As Freshman, Faisal Mohammad…Update: 'Anti-Social', Smiled While He Attacked Weasel Zippers

Newsvine

Man Who Wounded 4 In Stabbing Attack At UC Merced Identified As Freshman, Faisal Mohammad…Update: 'Anti-Social', Smiled While He Attacked

The UC Merced student who wounded four people in a stabbing spree at the campus has been identified as Faisal Mohammad, a freshman student from Santa Clara.

Uh oh...with a name like that, it might have been a case of "workplace violence".

Merced Couty Sheriff Vern Warnke confirmed the identity of the 18-year-old student to the Sun-Star early Thursday.

Mohammad was shot and killed by UC Merced police just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday morning as he ran from the two-story classroom building where investigators said his violent spree began.

Good.

Warnke said investigators, including the FBI, were still trying to determine the motive for Mohammad’s attack...

Not that hard.

A student who ‘smiled’ as he stabbed four people inside a classroom at the University of California, Merced, before he was killed by police.

Doing the work of Allah?

The 18-year-old, described as antisocial by his roommate, was supposedly ‘having fun’ as he lunged at his classmates with a hunting knife before a construction worker thwarted the attack.

Lone wolf? Isis inspired?Thank goodness for the construction worker...and that this idiot is dead.

I have to wonder why it took a full day to finally release his name? 

