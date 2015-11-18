Obama Throws Down the Gauntlet and Wants Us to Take in More Refugees...Like These...Or Else

No, not protecting the homeland would be a betrayal of your duty, obama, you have already shown us what you value and don't value.

No way (blue font here), obama has already lectured us and started his hashtag campaign #RefugeesWelcome.....to push us into feeling guilty for not accepting these mostly unvetted "refugees" (and I use that term lightly), even though it has been proven JUST TODAY that it is very possible some can and will pose a threat to our national security.

But wait...there's more:

Oh really? And we are surprised, why? But let's get a little closer to "home" shall we?

I am sure they just stole passports and were on their way to America to check out the Grand Canyon or something.

And then there is this...we can't leave the ladies out of it. She is a jihadist of another nationality and inspires others to join ISIS and help set up the Caliphate - both here and abroad, yet she is based right here in Seattle. Why hasn't her behind been shipped out already?

Another one who should have never been allowed in.

And just today Obama issued a threat to the Congress on making more stringent requirements of the refugees, stating he will veto the bill. WHY?

Why do we keep playing these stupid games and why does obama INSIST on forcing this issue and feel the need to trash everyday ordinary Americans who don't feel safe because of his idiotic policies? Seems he is way out of the mainstream in this and only digging his heels in farther...stubbornness can sometime be a good thing, but not when you side against protecting the very country you swore to keep safe...it can never be the stuff of which legacies are built.