Obama Throws Down the Gauntlet and Wants Us to Take in More Refugees...Like These...Or Else

US authorities have charged at least 66 men and women with ISIS-related terror plots on American soil – including a handful of refugees, Daily Mail Online can reveal.
The terror group has set its sights on Washington, D.C. as it vows to further infiltrate the West and ramp up its blood-soaked offensive.
President Obama insists that 'slamming the door' on Syrian refugees fleeing ISIS would be a betrayal of American values.
But 34 governors are refusing to take in any more, in case jihadi fighters slip into their states and repeat the carnage of Paris.
Analysis by Daily Mail Online reveals that a handful of foiled plots have already involved immigrants accused of harboring sympathy for ISIS.
Turkish police have detained eight suspected members of ISIS who were planning to sneak into Europe posing as refugees, state media said today.
Counter-terror police detained the suspects in Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport after they flew in from the Moroccan city of Casablanca on Tuesday, the official Anatolia news agency reported.
The police found a hand-written note on one of the suspects detailing a migration route from Istanbul to Germany via Greece, Serbia and Hungary, including smuggler boats across the Mediterranean Sea, as well as several train and bus journeys.
Five Syrians have been detained on charges of falsifying documents after trying to use stolen Greek passports to enter Honduras, a law enforcement spokesman for the Central American country said Wednesday. Police spokesman Anibal Baca said the men were detained on Tuesday at the Tegucigalpa international airport on an alert from Interpol about the passports.
Baca said Wednesday that the men indicated they planned to travel to the United States.
Honduras is a common route for migrants trying to reach the United States, but it's unlikely the men would have been able to enter the U.S. with the stolen passports. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers scan the passports of each traveler and have access to information about stolen passports.
And then there is this...we can't leave the ladies out of it. She is a jihadist of another nationality and inspires others to join ISIS and help set up the Caliphate - both here and abroad, yet she is based right here in Seattle. Why hasn't her behind been shipped out already?
She’s one of the final people that would-be jihadis might speak to before crossing the border to join the Islamic State group in Syria. The woman that the world’s media claim is Dutch or British and in the group’s de facto capital of Raqqa, with considerable online and offline influence.
Flick through the group’s new online “travel guidebook” and her contact details are listed, alongside 17 other agents and middlemen. Recruits are told to get in touch with these people when they make it to Turkey and want a contact in ISIS to help them cross the border.
This is the mysterious but influential woman until now known only as@_UmmWaqqas. Her real life is seemingly obscured from view, with her face completely covered in pictures posted online. As one of the most influential ISIS-linked women online, she describes to her 8,000 followers the religious duty for Muslims to join the Caliphate. She has been in personal contact with Brits and Americans on the eve of their departures, and she is close to fighters and jihadi brides in Syria.
@_UmmWaqqas is today revealed by Channel 4 News to have been set up and operated by Rawdah Abdisalaam, a twenty-something female believed to be from Seattle.
And just today Obama issued a threat to the Congress on making more stringent requirements of the refugees, stating he will veto the bill. WHY?
Why do we keep playing these stupid games and why does obama INSIST on forcing this issue and feel the need to trash everyday ordinary Americans who don't feel safe because of his idiotic policies?