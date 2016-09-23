Hillary Wonders: Why Am I Not Up 50 Points? | LifeZette

A visibly upset Shillary Clinton shrills into the camera about the 10 second mark, "Why am I not up by 50 points, you might ask?"

Then, curiously, she actually answers her own question later on by innuendo..."that's why I need you..." In other words: it's your fault, you idiots, I need you out there dispelling the myths of the Trumpster....because, I have to rest frequently and can't be available to campaign... /s /

I swear, you can't make this crap up!

For those of you who don't want to use this video...fine, there's one on the Washington Post and also You Tube...