Shillary's Contempt For the Everyday Americans is Getting Clearer and Clearer Everyday

Yeah, you are bored and filled with contempt with most of us Americans...actually, you find us "deplorable" and a host of other names- like "backwards" thinking "rednecks"...yeah, that is like 80% of America your team just called us.

With this latest batch of thousands of emails it is clear to see a number of things (like the collusion of the media and the Democratic party which are basically one in the same) but what I want to focus on is the utter absolute disdain her team and she herself (and quite frankly, some of the establishment Pubs too) have for the average, everyday "deplorable" Americans .

For instance, in an email dated Apr. 19, 2015, from one of Hillary's team, Jennifer Palmieri to John Podesta, who is the Chairman of team Shillary, she writes:

She just needs to do the "feel good, I am with you middle class" to win an election? Yet you are just a bunch of unaware and compliant"rednecks"(Bill Clintons's word for us) and stupid sheeple...gee, more "deplorables".

Their contempt for the middle class and non elites is palpable!

That is how she feels about us? Apparently, so much so, that she even has to be cued on "when to smile" in a debate.

But let's keep going....keeping in mind that the leaked emails have already shown that she maintains a "public and a private" persona to her big time donors and admitting that she’s out of touch with average Americans and is “kind of far removed from the lives of the middle class" because of the extravagant life they now live (as opposed to her stating of being "dead broke" when they left the White House).

According to a series of emails between John Halpin, a senior fellow at the far-left Center for American Progress, and top Clinton aides Jennifer Palmieri and John Podestam the three smear Catholics and their beliefs as being “backwards”:

Their contempt for those of faith is palpable.

And it goes on from there...who is left in America that Team Hillary has not called "deplorable" or "backwards" or "begun to hate"? The elites...just the elites...and yet, people will vote for her in droves, because, as Team Clinton calls them, they are an "unaware and compliant citizenry".

