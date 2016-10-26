We Told Ya! You Were Warned! And The Ugly Truth About Obamacare Is Open and Bare

Hahaha, we snookered 'em good, didn't we, Shillary?

Way back when in 2009, 2010, 2011, several of us tried to warn you that there was no way the Ponzi scheme called obamacare would be successful...you can look at my history in 2010 and 2011(examples below to see embedded links). We told ya that costs would rise, insurers would get out of the business of obamacrapcare, and just about everything you see happening would happen...sorry to say, but we TOLD YA!!!

Back in 2010 - it didn't take long for it to start unraveling:

Of course, why confuse the people with facts!

In other words, they wanted this to go through no matter what! Why? I think we all know the answer, don't we?

Also in 2010

In 2011

And now, this week, the White House had to admit that obamacrapcare rates would rise again:

Premiums will increase at an average of 25 percent across the 39 states serviced by the online marketplace healthcare.gov, according to the Obama administration. Even worse, around 20 percent of consumers, or one in five, will only have one insurer to choose from in the marketplace. This year’s expected increase is triple the size of 2016, and will have a direct effect on 16 percent of consumers who are not protected by subsidies,

this year by double digits...

When will people ever learn? If it seems to good to be true, it is a lie!! Obamacrapcare sold us a bill of goods that has produced nothing but less money for the American people in their pocket, higher medical costs, skyrocketing premiums, etc.

Happy with it? Want more of this crap? Great! You should vote Democrat Party on Nov 8 for more of the same!