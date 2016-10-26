We Told Ya! You Were Warned! And The Ugly Truth About Obamacare Is Open and Bare

Way back when in 2009, 2010, 2011, several of us tried to warn you that there was no way the Ponzi scheme called obamacare would be successful...you can look at my history in 2010 and 2011(examples below to see embedded links). We told ya that costs would rise, insurers would get out of the business of obamacrapcare, and just about everything you see happening would happen...sorry to say, but we TOLD YA!!!
Back in 2010 - it didn't take long for it to start unraveling:
Obama promised openness and “an honest process.” In reality, the bill was drafted by powerful democrat politicians behind closed doors, rammed into law via a series of shady political shortcuts around normal legislative rules, and the release of the results of an analysis by the government’s own economic experts deliberately delayed in order to conceal the truth from the public.
The economic report released last week by Health and Human Services, which indicated that President Barack Obama’s health care “reform” law would actually increase the cost of health care and impose higher costs on consumers, had been submitted to the office of HHSSecretary Kathleen Sebelius more than a week before the Congressional votes on the bill, according to careerHHS sources, who added that Sebelius’s staff refused to review the document before the vote was taken.
Of course, why confuse the people with facts!
“The reason we were given was that they did not want to influence the vote,” says an HHS source. “Which is actually the point of having a review like this, you would think.”
In other words, they wanted this to go through no matter what! Why? I think we all know the answer, don't we?
Also in 2010
AARP's endorsement helped secure passage of President Barack Obama's health care overhaul. Now the seniors' lobby is telling its employees their insurance costs will rise partly as a result of the law.AARP says health care premiums will increase by 8 percent to 13 percent next year because of rapidly rising medical costs.
And AARP adds that it's changing copayments and deductibles to avoid a 40 percent tax on high-cost health plans that takes effect in 2018 under the law. Shifting costs to employees lowers the value of a health care plan and acts like an escape hatch from the tax.
In 2011
Throughout the Obamacare debate, President Obama repeatedly promised, “If you like your health care plan, you can keep your health care plan.” Now, Gallup reports that from the first quarter of 2010 (when Obama signed Obamacare into law) to the third quarter of this year, 2 percent of American adults lost their employer sponsored health insurance. In other words, about4.5 million Americans lost their employer-sponsored insurance over a span of just 18 months.
This is not what the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) had predicted would happen. Rather, the CBO had predicted that Obamacare would increase the number of people with employer-sponsored insurance by now. It had predicted that, under Obamacare, 6 million more Americans would have employer-sponsored insurance in 2011 than in 2010 (see table 4, which shows the CBO’s projected increase of 3 million under (pre-Obamacare) current law and an additional 3 million under Obamacare). So the CBO’s rosy projections for Obamacare (and even these paint a frightening picture) are already proving false.
And now, this week, the White House had to admit that obamacrapcare rates would rise again:
Premiums will increase at an average of 25 percent across the 39 states serviced by the online marketplace healthcare.gov, according to the Obama administration. Even worse, around 20 percent of consumers, or one in five, will only have one insurer to choose from in the marketplace.
This year’s expected increase is triple the size of 2016, and will have a direct effect on 16 percent of consumers who are not protected by subsidies,
When will people ever learn? If it seems to good to be true, it is a lie!! Obamacrapcare sold us a bill of goods that has produced nothing but less money for the American people in their pocket, higher medical costs, skyrocketing premiums, etc.
Happy with it? Want more of this crap? Great! You should vote Democrat Party on Nov 8 for more of the same!