Women's March Featured Donna Hylton--Kidnapper And Torturer | The Daily Caller

Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, one of Hylton’s accomplices replied: “He was a homo anyway.”

New York City Detective William Spurling told Psychology Today: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him.”

Hylton delivered a ransom note to a friend of Vigliarolo’s asking for more than $400,000...

Hylton, who now works as an activist for criminal justice reform, participated in a panel last April in support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s failed presidential campaign