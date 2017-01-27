Women's March Featured Donna Hylton--Kidnapper And Torturer | The Daily Caller

from the article:
Hylton, along with three men and three other women, kidnapped 62-year-old real-estate broker Thomas Vigliarolo and held him for ransom, before eventually killing him. As noted in a 1995 Psychology Today article, when asked about forcibly sodomizing the victim with a three foot steel pole, one of Hylton’s accomplices replied: “He was a homo anyway.”
New York City Detective William Spurling told Psychology Today: “I couldn’t believe this girl who was so intelligent and nice-looking could be so unemotional about what she was telling me she and her friends had done. They’d squeezed the victim’s testicles with a pair of pliers, beat him, burned him.”
Hylton delivered a ransom note to a friend of Vigliarolo’s asking for more than $400,000...
Hylton, who now works as an activist for criminal justice reform, participated in a panel last April in support of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’s failed presidential campaign
Oh, gee what was it they were protesting again??? The fact that a homosexual man got brutally raped and tortured, then murdered? No, surely not that!!
Gee, What a fine woman the left held up as a role model at their "I don't know what I am protesting" march in DC last weekend! /s/.
And why did she not get a life sentence for that horrendous murder? Pathetic!